Karnataka

Youth killed in road accident

A motorcyclist was killed and a pillion rider injured in an accident near Marewad village in Dharwad district on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Dharwad-Saundatti Road when the motorcycle the youth was riding was hit by a car coming in the opposite direction. The deceased was identified as Sagar Pujar (28), a resident of Sattur in Dharwad.

According to the police, rash and negligent driving by both the motorcyclist and the car driver is the reason for the accident.

Dharwad Rural Police have registered a case.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2021 8:23:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/youth-killed-in-road-accident/article36553784.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY