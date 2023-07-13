Youth killed and two injured as motorcycle catches fire, explodes

July 13, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In a gruesome incident, a youth riding a motorcycle was killed and two riding pillion were seriously injured when their motorcycle suddenly caught fire and burst into pieces in Humnabad taluk of Bidar district on Thursday.

The tragedy was so gruesome that it blasted off the head of the youth who was riding the motorcycle.

And, the two riding pillion were thrown off the vehicle causing them to fall at a distance and become unconscious.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the victims.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.