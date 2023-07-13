HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth killed and two injured as motorcycle catches fire, explodes

July 13, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

In a gruesome incident, a youth riding a motorcycle was killed and two riding pillion were seriously injured when their motorcycle suddenly caught fire and burst into pieces in Humnabad taluk of Bidar district on Thursday.

The tragedy was so gruesome that it blasted off the head of the youth who was riding the motorcycle.

And, the two riding pillion were thrown off the vehicle causing them to fall at a distance and become unconscious.

The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the victims.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.