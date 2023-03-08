Youth killed after minor altercation

March 08, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 25-year-old youth was killed after a minor altercation between two people during Holi Dahan (fire ritual) celebrations at Ladlapur village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district late on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Ravi Sabanna.

The incident occurred when villagers were celebrating Holi Dahan near Maragamma temple.

The youth was killed after a minor altercation with a group of youths over some issues which escalated to a clash between the two youths.

Ravi Sabanna suffered a severe head injury after he was pushed against a stone.

A case has been registered at the Wadi Police Station.