Youth jumps into river with girl

A 30-year-old youth and a girl ended their life by jumping off Kurikota Bridge across Bennithora river in Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district at noon on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Anil Kumar Mulge of Mudadga village in Kamalapur taluk. As per a source, the girl has been identified as Sandhyarani.

Eyewitnesses said that both victims came on motorcycles and stood near the bridge for some time. The girl first jumped into the river, following which the youth immediately climbed the bridge wall and plunged into the river.

The body of the youth was fished out by the Fire and Emergency Services personnel, while the body of the girl remained untraceable. The search for the girl’s body continued with the help of divers.

The Mahagaon police have registered the case and are investigating.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)