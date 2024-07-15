GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth jumps into river with girl

Body of youth retrieved, search on for girl’s body

Updated - July 15, 2024 09:28 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 09:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel looking for the bodies in Bennethora river in Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Monday.

Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel looking for the bodies in Bennethora river in Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 30-year-old youth and a girl ended their life by jumping off Kurikota Bridge across Bennithora river in Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district at noon on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Anil Kumar Mulge of Mudadga village in Kamalapur taluk. As per a source, the girl has been identified as Sandhyarani.

Eyewitnesses said that both victims came on motorcycles and stood near the bridge for some time. The girl first jumped into the river, following which the youth immediately climbed the bridge wall and plunged into the river.

Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel looking for the bodies in Bennethora river in Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Monday.

Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel looking for the bodies in Bennethora river in Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The body of the youth was fished out by the Fire and Emergency Services personnel, while the body of the girl remained untraceable. The search for the girl’s body continued with the help of divers.

The Mahagaon police have registered the case and are investigating. 

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

