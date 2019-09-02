Youth injured in detonator blast at scrap parts shop

An 18-year-old working in a scrap parts shop (Gujari Angadi) near Jajikatte in Sira taluk was injured in a detonator blast after he tried to get copper from it by lighting the detonator on fire on Sunday.

The police said the injured has been identified as Venkatesh. The owner of the shop is Ashok. Venkatesh was segregating scrap parts when he found some wires which had copper in it. Without knowing that it was a detonator, in order to separate the copper from it, he put the detonator along with other wires into a fire behind the shop on a school ground.

The sound of the blast was heard by people up to half a kilometre away. He sustained injuries to his hands and legs.

A major accident was averted as the school was closed on Sunday and there were no children playing in the playground. Venkatesh is being treated at Tumakuru government hospital.

The Sira police have registered a case and are looking into how the detonator came to the shop. They also suspect that a scrap parts collector might have collected abandoned wires from near a mining area and might have sold it to the shop without knowing that the item was a detonator.