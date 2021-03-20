Youth held on charge of killing mother

KALABURAGI

20 March 2021 17:12 IST

A youth allegedly bludgeoned his mother to death after she refused to give him money for alcohol at Kallur (K) village of Jewargi taluk in Kalaburagi district on Saturday morning.

The police said that 75-year-old Bheema Bai Poojari was killed by her younger son Yellappa Poojari after an argument broke out between them over his drinking habits, and she refused to give him money to buy alcohol.

In a fit of rage, the accused bludgeoned his mother several times with a stone, according to the police.

Advertising

Advertising

The police have arrested Yellappa on the charge of murder. The Nelogi police had visited the crime spot and registered a case.