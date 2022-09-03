Youth held for abandoning newborn

Special Correspondent Belagavi
September 03, 2022 21:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Belagavi police held a 19-year-old man for abandoning a newborn that he allegedly fathered with a minor, in Nersa Gouliwada village on Friday.

Mallu Appu Pingale, 19, was arrested from his house. He has been charged under provisions of the POCSO Act.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police said he had seduced a 16-year-old girl with the promise of marrying her. But when the girl delivered a baby, he backed off. The infant was kept in a plastic bag that was hung from a tree in the village. ASHA worker Satyavati Desai who heard its cries, shifted it to the taluk hospital with the help of the police. The newborn was shifted to the district hospital after some medical examinations. The newborn is out of danger, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app