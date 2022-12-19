‘Youth have no time to think of issues concerning their lives as they are lost in mobile phones’

December 19, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Expressing serious concern over youth spending much of their valuable time on games and social media in their mobile phones, Head of Biotechnology Department, Gulbarga University, Ramesh Londonkar has stressed on the need to wean away youth from mobile phones and getting them involved in constructive activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The country is facing serious social, economic and environmental issues and our youth, who ought to be a crucial driving force, are lost in the mobile world. Most of the youth start and end their days with mobile phones spending most of their time in it throughout the day,” he said.

“They don’t think of the issues that their families, society or country are facing. The mobile phone has emerged as the biggest distraction for the youth and we need to somehow address this issue of serious concern,” he said in his address to students of Sidhartha Law College after inaugurating the annual activities of National Service Scheme (NSS) in the college here on Monday.

Upholding the importance of the path that one would follow to achieve one’s goal or realise one’s objective, Mr. Londonkar said that the goals, achievements and accomplishments that are attained through unethical means will not be acceptable, however great they might be. “The path is as important as the goal itself,” he said.

The academic termed corruption, caste and communalism as the three Cs that are blocking the progress of the country and advised students not to fall prey to these evils but to fight them to create a more equitable and just society which will be free of exploitation, oppression, discrimination and injustice.

Narendra Badasheshi, a resource person for the event who delivered a special lecture on the role of NSS in the realisation of a healthy society, shared his own experiences in his long association with the NSS, to inspire students to serve society and the people around.

“The nation is not just a territory but, more importantly, it is people who inhabit that territory. Serving the nation, hence, essentially means serving the people around you,” he said.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi as saying, Mr. Badasheshi strongly held that the purpose of education is not just studying and researching on poverty, untouchablity and discrimination in society and obtaining various degrees. It is going back to the villages and localities and putting the knowledge acquired in colleges and universities in the service of the people there, he added.

Shantappa Surana and Chandrashekhar Sheelavanth, general secretary and administrator of Karnataka People’s Education Society, respectively, Sidhartha Law College principal S. Chandrashekhar, senior faculty member Aparna J. Shinde, NSS programme officer Tippeswamy and others were present.