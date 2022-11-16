Youth hacked to death

A 19-year-old youth was murdered with sharp weapons by a group of youths near a convention hall in Chota Roza locality of Kalaburagi on Tuesday evening owing to enmity.
The victim was identified as Mohammad Muddasir.
According to the police, the youths attacked Muddasir with knives and other sharp weapons and fled the scene.
Muddasir was taken to a private Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.
The police, who have registered a case, have launched a search for the assailants.
