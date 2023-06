June 15, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Shivamogga

A youth was found murdered, reportedly over personal enmity, at Iliyaz Nagar in Doddapete Police Station limits of Shivamogga on Wednesday night.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Asif, 25. He was assaulted with lethal weapons. Doddapete police reached the place and took one accused into custody.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar said Asif was murdered allegedly by Zabi, 25, over personal reasons. The accused had been taken into custody.