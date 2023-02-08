ADVERTISEMENT

Youth found murdered near Hassan

February 08, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Hassan:

Likhit had been missing since last three days

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old person, who had been missing since Sunday (February 5), was found murdered at the Yogihalli forest area near Koravangala near Hassan on Wednesday.

R.P. Likhit, a resident of Hoysala Nagar in Hassan, is survived by his wife, Supreet, and mother. He got married eight months ago. He was the owner of a car wash on the outskirts of town.

According to his family members, Likhit received a call from his friend Sagar on Sunday evening. He went out and did not come back. Later, they filed a missing complaint with Hassan Extension Police.

It is said that Sagar’s friend Naveen had borrowed money from Likhit. As he did not return the money, Likhit filed a cheque-bounce case against Naveen. Both had switched off their phones after Likhit went missing. The family members suspected that Likhit was kidnapped by his friends over the financial deal.

Likhit’s body was found on Wednesday morning. Senior officers, including SP Hariram Shankar, visited the spot. Hassan Extension Police are investigating the case.

