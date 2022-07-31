Youth found dead

Apparently upset over a failed love relationship, a 21-year-old youth is said to have ended his life by hanging himself to death from a ceiling at his residence in Om Nagar locality of Kalaburagi on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rajkumar, a native of Betjewargi village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district. He was working as a food delivery boy.

M.B. Nagar Police have registered a case.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)