Youth found dead near Khanapur

02 October 2021 12:41 IST

According to relatives, he had been received death threats from some right-wing leaders in Khanapur.

The decapitated body of a man was found on the railway tracks near Khanapur in Belagavi district on Saturday. Police are suspecting that the victim was killed by members of some right-wing organisation on charges of love jihad.

Local farmers noticed the body and alerted the railway station master, and a team of Railway police personnel visited the spot. The victim was identified as Arbaz Nawaz (27) by villagers. Nawaz’s relatives told the investigating officers that Nawaz had received death threats from some right-wing leaders in Khanapur. Another relative informed an office that Nawaz had been missing since Friday.

After initial probe by Railway police, the case was transferred to the District police. “We are looking into all angles of the offence and a team has been formed to trace and apprehend the culprits,” Lakshman Nimbaragi, SP, said.

