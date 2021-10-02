Karnataka

Youth found dead near Khanapur

The decapitated body of a man was found on the railway tracks near Khanapur in Belagavi district on Saturday. Police are suspecting that the victim was killed by members of some right-wing organisation on charges of love jihad.

Local farmers noticed the body and alerted the railway station master, and a team of Railway police personnel visited the spot. The victim was identified as Arbaz Nawaz (27) by villagers. Nawaz’s relatives told the investigating officers that Nawaz had received death threats from some right-wing leaders in Khanapur. Another relative informed an office that Nawaz had been missing since Friday.

After initial probe by Railway police, the case was transferred to the District police. “We are looking into all angles of the offence and a team has been formed to trace and apprehend the culprits,” Lakshman Nimbaragi, SP, said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2021 12:42:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/youth-found-dead-near-khanapur/article36788441.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY