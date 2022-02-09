Youth found dead in well in Bidar

KALABURAGI

09 February 2022 01:22 IST

A 21-year-old youth is said to have taken a selfie, recorded a video of himself on his mobile phone, before ending his life by jumping into a well in Bidar three days ago.

The incident, however, came to light on Tuesday.

As per sources, the youth was suffering from depression.

The deceased was identified as Ameer, a resident of Bidar town. The body that was stuck in the rocky bottom was retrieved in a decomposed state.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)