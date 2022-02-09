Karnataka

Youth found dead in well in Bidar

A 21-year-old youth is said to have taken a selfie, recorded a video of himself on his mobile phone, before ending his life by jumping into a well in Bidar three days ago.

The incident, however, came to light on Tuesday.

As per sources, the youth was suffering from depression.

The deceased was identified as Ameer, a resident of Bidar town. The body that was stuck in the rocky bottom was retrieved in a decomposed state.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2022 1:23:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/youth-found-dead-in-well-in-bidar/article38399144.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY