January 12, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, at the inauguration ceremony of the 26th National Youth Festival in Hubballi on Thursday.
Spectators at a roadshow held ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the 26th National Youth Festival in Hubballi on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Governor, Thawarvhand Gehlot , Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai , Union Minister of Parlimentary Affairs Prahalad Joshi , BJP State President Naleen Kumar Kateel and Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma at Hubballi Airport.
