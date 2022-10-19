Karnataka

Youth festival

The Chamarajanagar Zilla Panchayat and Nehru Yuva Kendra have organised a district-level youth festival in Chamarajanagar on Thursday. It will be held at the district administration office from 10.30 a.m.


