A 19-year-old working in a garage in Begur died of electrocution on Friday evening. He was electrocuted while washing a car with an electric water gun.

The deceased has been identified as Gnanavelu. He had joined the garage at AECS Layout a month ago. Based on the complaint filed by Shiva D., the father of the deceased, the Begur police have registered a case of death due to negligence against the owner and are investigating.