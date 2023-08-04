ADVERTISEMENT

Youth drowns to death in SAI facility in Bengaluru

August 04, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year old youth who had come visiting to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility within the Bangalore University’s Jnanabharathi campus on Friday afternoon drowned in the swimming pool.

The deceased has been identified as Anup Kumar Gupta, 26, a resident of North-West Delhi. He had come to the SAI facility on Friday afternoon with his friends Manish Kumar and Abdul Gani, who works with a firm which had a maintenance contract with SAI Bengaluru. Anup Kumar Gupta had come seeking a house keeping job at the facility, said the police.

While the three friends were on the campus, the deceased accidentally fell into the facility’s swimming pool and drowned to death, as efforts to pull him out of the water failed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Jnanabharathi police have registered a case of unnatural death and are further probing the case. They have recovered the CCTV footage of the swimming pool area and are ascertaining the sequence of events that led to the unfortunate incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US