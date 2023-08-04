HamberMenu
Youth drowns to death in SAI facility in Bengaluru

August 04, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year old youth who had come visiting to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility within the Bangalore University’s Jnanabharathi campus on Friday afternoon drowned in the swimming pool.

The deceased has been identified as Anup Kumar Gupta, 26, a resident of North-West Delhi. He had come to the SAI facility on Friday afternoon with his friends Manish Kumar and Abdul Gani, who works at SAI Bengaluru. Anup Kumar Gupta had come seeking a house keeping job at the facility, said the police.

While the three friends were on the campus, the deceased accidentally fell into the facility’s swimming pool and drowned to death, as efforts to pull him out of the water failed.

Jnanabharathi Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are further probing the case. They have recovered the CCTV footage of the swimming pool area and are ascertaining the sequence of events that led to the unfortunate incident.

