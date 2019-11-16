Youth drowns as friends look on, take video of him

A 22-year-old young man drowned in an abandoned stone quarry pit on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Friday evening even as his friends looked on, and tooked a video of him. The victim was later identified as Jafar Ayub, a resident of Mijguri locality.

In the video clip that a friend of the victim took, Jafar, who was swimming in the pit, came close to the bank. But he missed the bank and also the hand of a friend who was waiting on the bank.

In the next few seconds, he is seen struggling in the water to come back to the bank again. He struggles and finally drowns as one of his friends looks on and the other continued to shoot the video.

As the news reached, police and fire personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the body. A case has been registered in Kalaburagi rural police station.