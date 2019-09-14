Youth dies owing to ‘technical problem’ in dialysis machine

A 16-year-old patient put on a dialysis unit at District General Hospital died, allegedly owing to a technical problem with the machine here on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Akash Badiger, a resident of Shahbad town.

He and 12 other patients were put on dialysis units around 2 p.m.

The complications in the machines reportedly developed at around 3.30 p.m. and the patients felt an uneasiness in breathing and started vomiting.

Akash died on the spot, while others who developed serious complications were shifted to the ICU for further treatment.

District Surgeon Shivanand Surgali said that the hospital has got 14 dialysis beds and patients were regularly treated in three shifts.

Dr. Surgali said that the units are run by BRS Health and Research Institute Private Ltd. on a public-private-partnership model.

Refuting that there was a problem with the dialysis units, Dr Surgali said it was strange that all patients developed problems at the same time.

Selvaraj, Deputy Director for Health and Family Welfare Department, after conducting an inspection of the dialysis units, said on Friday that as per preliminary investigation there were no faults in the equipment as well as the volume of chemical used for the dialysis procedure. Dr. Selvaraj said that a thorough investigation will be conducted and those reponsible will face action. He also directed the hospital authorities to make alternative arrangements for dialysis patients. The units will function only after a report by technical experts, Dr. Selvaraj added. Akash’s mother Devaki alleged that she lost her son owing to medical negligence. The relatives also demanded compensation for the bereaved family.

She said that her son was undergoing dialysis twice a week for over a year as he was diagnosed with abnormal kidney growth.