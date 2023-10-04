ADVERTISEMENT

Youth dies of electrocution

October 04, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old youth, who came in contact with a high tension wire while trying to catch his pet pigeons on the terrace of his house in B. Narayanapura on Sunday, succumbed to his death on Wednesday. Madhusushan V., a native of Mulabagilu, was living with his maternal uncle and working in a chaat shop.

Residents alleged that there were many deaths reported in the area and this was the fifth such case this year. While two survived, three had died, a resident said.

However, as residents alleged negligence on the part of authorities for not shifting the power line, officials said it was in fact the residents who violated norms and built houses near high tension power line.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US