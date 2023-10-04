HamberMenu
Youth dies of electrocution

October 04, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old youth, who came in contact with a high tension wire while trying to catch his pet pigeons on the terrace of his house in B. Narayanapura on Sunday, succumbed to his death on Wednesday. Madhusushan V., a native of Mulabagilu, was living with his maternal uncle and working in a chaat shop.

Residents alleged that there were many deaths reported in the area and this was the fifth such case this year. While two survived, three had died, a resident said.

However, as residents alleged negligence on the part of authorities for not shifting the power line, officials said it was in fact the residents who violated norms and built houses near high tension power line.

