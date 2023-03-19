ADVERTISEMENT

Youth dies in road accident

March 19, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old youth died in a road accident in Belagavi on Saturday night and his family members are saying that an unscientifically built road hump claimed his life.

Prateek Hongal was riding his bike on his way back home in Mahantesh Nagar in Belagavi on Saturday when his two-wheeler skid and collided with a tipper. The road was deserted and no one noticed him. He fell unconscious and probably bled to death. Walkers noticed him only the next morning.

His brother, Praveen Hongal, has blamed the newly laid road hump in Sector 12 of Mahantesh Nagar and the tipper that was parked wrongly on the side of the road for the accident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case has been registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US