Youth dies in road accident

March 19, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Belagavi

A 23-year-old youth died in a road accident in Belagavi on Saturday night and his family members are saying that an unscientifically built road hump claimed his life.

Prateek Hongal was riding his bike on his way back home in Mahantesh Nagar in Belagavi on Saturday when his two-wheeler skid and collided with a tipper. The road was deserted and no one noticed him. He fell unconscious and probably bled to death. Walkers noticed him only the next morning.

His brother, Praveen Hongal, has blamed the newly laid road hump in Sector 12 of Mahantesh Nagar and the tipper that was parked wrongly on the side of the road for the accident.

A case has been registered.