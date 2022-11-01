Karnataka

Youth dies in elephant attack in Karnataka

A 29-year-old died in an elephant attack at Hebbanahalli in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka on Tuesday November 1 morning.

Manu, 29, encountered the wild elephant while on his way to a temple. Shaken by the incident, villagers are demanding a permanent solution to the elephant menace.

More than 70 elephants have been roaming in parts of Sakleshpur, Alur and Belur taluks of Hassan district.

Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah, speaking to mediapersons in Hassan, said he would discuss the issue of elephant menace with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and convene a special meeting with officers concerned and people’s representatives soon.

“The government is committed to the safety of people in the elephant-affected areas. The government allocated funds for railway barricades in the area to avoid the movement of elephants,” said Mr. Gopalaiah, who is the minister in charge of the district.


