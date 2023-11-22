ADVERTISEMENT

Youth dies in elephant attack in Chikkamagaluru

November 22, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old youth who was part of the elephant task force died in an elephant attack at Byrapura in Mudigere taluk on Wednesday.

Karthik Gowda of Gowdalli, an outsourced employee of the task force, was engaged in the operation to drive away wild elephants. Two more are said to have suffered injuries in the incident.

A woman plantation worker was killed in a similar incident at Hedadalu village in Chikkamagaluru taluk on November 8.

Many wild elephants have been roaming in parts of Chikkamagaluru and Mudigere taluks for the past few days, leaving the local people in worry. The Forest Department did capture one elephant following the death of a woman earlier this month. Within 15 days, another death has been reported.

