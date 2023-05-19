Youth dies in accident

May 19, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Shivamogga:

A 19-year-old youth died after the two-wheeler he was riding was hit by a luggage carrier at Bidirumale Koplu near Arkalgud in Hassan district on Thursday evening.

Yusuf Ahmed of Kenchammana Hoskote in Alur taluk was on his way to Arkalgud to fetch medicine when the luggage carrier from the opposite direction hit him. He suffered serious head injuries. The locals shifted him to the government hospital at Arkalgud, where he succumbed. His brother filed a complaint with Arkalgud police.

Theft

Unknown people took away valuables worth ₹16.60 lakh from a house belonging to Santhosh Kumar at Pragathi Nagar in Hassan city on Thursday. The miscreants are believed to have entered the house by breaking the window bars when the family members were not at home.

According to the complainant, the thieves took away 302 grams of gold and silver items. Hassan Extension Police registered the case based on the complaint filed by Santhosh Kumar.