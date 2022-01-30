Youth dies after being hit by car

Belagavi

30 January 2022 22:09 IST

A young man who had gone to a jungle for a photo shoot was run over by a car near Kanabaragi in Belagavi district on Saturday.

Aditya Karadi (19) and his friends had gone to Sri Siddeshwar Temple in Kanabaragi village for a photo shoot. But a car, whose driver lost control over it, hit him and pushed him into a gorge. He was killed on the spot.

Belagavi North Traffic Police have registered a case.

