Youth dies a day before marriage

Hassan

29 April 2021 14:13 IST

He had tested positive for COVID-19

A 32-year old youth, whose marriage was scheduled for Thursday, died of COVID-19 in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

D.M. Pruthviraj, a native of Devarakudige in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, was working in a private company in Bengaluru.

He had come to his native place 10 days ago for marriage preparations. After he tested positive, he isolated himself at home. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga. He succumbed to the infection.