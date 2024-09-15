ADVERTISEMENT

Youth detained for breaching Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s security cordon

Updated - September 15, 2024 02:34 pm IST - Bengaluru:

“The youth, a fan of CM Siddaramaiah, wanted to put a shawl on the Chief Minister,” sources said

Imran Gowhar
Imran Gowhar

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tries his hands at playing drums during the International Democracy Day celebrations, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on September 15, 2024. Padma Shri recipient Harekala Hajabba and others are also present. | Photo Credit: ANI

There was a security breach at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s stage programme on Sunday morning (September 15, 2024), when a 24-year-old youth breached the security cordon and rushed towards the stage to put a shawl over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This incident, at the International Day for Democracy programme, triggered panic among security personnel.

The youth identified as M. Shivalinga Nayak (24), a sales executive in a motor vehicle company, was detained by the police. “The youth, a fan of Mr. Siddaramaiah, wanted to put a shawl on the Chief Minister,” sources said.

He tried to breach the security ring and get on to the stage to meet and facilitate the Chief Minister when Social Welfare Minister Dr. H. C. Mahadevappa was talking. Alert security personnel pinned him down and bundled him to the nearest police station, where he was detained for questioning. The police found no incriminating material on him and are questioning him further and ascertaining his background to ascertain the facts.

A senior police officer said the incident exposes the chinks in the security cordon around the Chief Minister and it would be reviewed soon.

