Youth Department ties up with Rajkumar Academy for civil services coaching

September 21, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports on Thursday signed a pact with Dr. Rajkumar Academy for providing top-class quality coaching across all civil services examinations, including IAS and KAS.

Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister B. Nagendra said the department signed the pact for providing coaching services for candidates appearing for IAS and KAS examination, free of cost.

Raghavendra Rajkumar, son of the late Kannada actor Rajkumar, and Vice-Chancellors of various universities attended the programme. Dr. Rajkumar Academy was established in 2017.

