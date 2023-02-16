ADVERTISEMENT

Youth Congress workers stage protest

February 16, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Youth Congress workers staging a protest against Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Youth Congress workers on Thursday staged a demonstration in Mysuru protesting against Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT Ashwath Narayan over his alleged controversial statement against former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah. Lashing out at the Minister for his alleged “appeal” to “finish off” the former CM during a recent meeting in Mandya, the protestors, led by Youth Congress president Mohammed Haris Nalapad and local leaders, staged the protest carrying placards and raising slogans against Mr. Narayan. They demanded action against the Minister. The issue was raised at the legislature session.

