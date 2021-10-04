Youth Congress to campaign against price rise

KALABURAGI

04 October 2021 03:54 IST

Pointing to the distress caused to common people by the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, Raksha Ramaiah, president of Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC), said that his organisation would shortly launch a campaign against the Union government on the price rise.

Speaking to the media at Hosapete in Vijayanagara district after the completion of a three-day workshop for Youth Congress workers on Wednesday, he said that the Centre led by BJP was doing everything to add to the sufferings of the people. “The prices of essential commodities are spiralling and the Union government is doing nothing to control them. KPYCC members will shortly launch a campaign in a big way. Youth Congress has played a pivotal role whenever the party is in Opposition as its members have fought valiantly at the grassroots to highlight the ruling party’s misdeeds. We are on the brink of change at the state as well as in the country. We will take our pro-people fight to logical end by ensuring ousting BJP government in the State as well as at the national level,” he said.

The workshop was organised under the title of Yuva Krantige Bunadi (Foundation for Youth Revolution) and addressed by Indian Youth Congress leaders B.V. Srinivasa, M.S. Raksha Ramiah, Seetaram Lamba, Anil Kumar Yadav, Vidya Balakrishna and Divedi Surabhi, Congress leader P.T. Parmeshwara Naik, social activist Akkai Padmashali, senior journalist Dinesh Amin Mattu and KPCC spokesperson Niket Raj Mourya.

Advertising

Advertising

The KPYCC leaders said that the objective of the workshop was not only to hold brainstorming sessions for all youngsters and prepare them to face the BJP and its allied forces, but also to prepare them to take up leadership roles in their respective areas.

Youth Congress decided to organise youths in big numbers during upcoming byelections to Hangal and Sindagi Assembly constituencies to ensure the defeat of the ruling BJP in the State.