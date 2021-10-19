Youth Congress stages protest against Kateel

Hassan

19 October 2021 21:52 IST

Members of Shivamogga district unit of the Youth Congress, on Tuesday, staged a protest against BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel condemning his recent comment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The protesters burnt an effigy of Mr. Kateel at Gopi Circle and raised slogans against him. Mr. Kateel had called Mr. Gandhi a drug addict and drug peddler.

The protesters said leaders of the BJP were engaged in making baseless comments against the Congress leaders. The BJP leaders had turned out to be jokers, they said.

Congress district general secretary K. Ranganath, Youth Congress state general secretary M. Praveen Kumar, Youth Congress president H.P. Girish, and others led the protest.