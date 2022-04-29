Youth Congress protests against corruption, price rise

Youth Congress members took out a rally in Belagavi on Friday to protest against the alleged corruption in the BJP Government and the Government’s alleged inability to control price rise in the State.

Activists performed a puja at the Hanuman temple in the military camp and took out a protest to Rani Chennamma Circle.

Leaders rode a bullock cart to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and shouted slogans against the Government.

They accused Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of leading a corrupt government. It is unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not taking any action about the allegations of a 40% commission in government contracts. The party that came to power promising clean governance has proved to be the most corrupt government in the State, Mohammed Haris Nalapad, Youth Congress leader, said.

He lamented that corruption had claimed the life of contractor Santosh Patil who had accused the former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa of corruption. “The man on the street is saying that the BJP means corruption. The State Government should take steps to stop corruption,’’ he said.

Rahul Jarkiholi, Youth Congress leader, said that the unprecedented rise of the prices of essential commodities was putting a lot of pressure on the lives of the poor and the middle class. “Added to the problem of the people is unemployment. These problems are driving the youth to end their lives. The Youth Congress will fight against these trends,’’ he said.

Mrunal Hebbalkar, Sarala Satpute and others led the protest.