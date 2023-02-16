ADVERTISEMENT

Youth Congress protest in Shivamogga over Karnataka Minister’s statement on ‘finishing Siddaramaiah’

February 16, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - Hassan

Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan allegedly talked of ‘finishing Siddaramaiah as Tipu was finished’

The Hindu Bureau

Youth Congress Party workers staged a protest in Shivamogga demanding legal action against Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, on February 16, 2023.

Hassan

Shivamogga district unit of the Youth Congress Committee staged a protest on February 16 demanding legal action against Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan for his alleged provocative speech where he talked of ‘finishing Siddaramaiah as Tipu was finished’.

The protesters burnt an effigy of the Minister at Shivappa Nayaka Circle and raised slogans against him. They said that ‘his statements did not come as a surprise, as it has been the culture of the BJP. The party and its leaders worship those who killed Mahatma Gandhi’.

They took exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai maintaining silence over the issue. The protesters demanded that the CM remove Mr. Ashwath Narayan from the Cabinet and initiate legal proceedings against him.

The protest was led by District Youth Congress president H.P. Girish, former MLC R. Prasanna Kumar, Congress leaders Rekha Ranganath, N. Ramesh, and K. Ranganath.

