Youth Congress membership registration and internal elections from August 16

To create new leaders, the Congress will start a month-long membership registration drive and also hold internal elections in the Youth Congress from August 16, announced Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K Shivakumar.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, the KPCC president said although the submission of nomination papers started on July 24, he could not announce the drive as the legislature session was on. “August 2 is the last date for submission of nomination papers and scrutiny will be done from August 3 to 8. Nominations will be finalised on August 9. The person who gets the highest number of votes will be elected as the Youth Congress president and the vice-president will be the runner-up based on the votes. The party will conduct an interview of the top three candidates,” he said. Membership registration will be done from August 16 to September 16.

Those who want to become members of the Youth Congress should register their membership online. Those who get online membership will get the right to vote to elect block, district, and State presidents from the day of getting the membership. One member has the power to vote for six office-bearers including State president, State-level office-bearer, district president, block president, and general secretary.

Elilgibility

“Youth Congress candidates should be under the age of 35 and voter ID card is mandatory while voting. Elections will be conducted transparently. The face of the applicant will be scanned at the time of the membership registration. The process of creating new leaders in the entire country has started and our leader Rahul Gandhi has decided to nurture young leaders,” he said.

“If the youth want to become leaders at the block, district, and State levels, they should acquire leadership qualities and become leaders through elections and not appointments. It has been decided to conduct internal party elections through the party election commission,” he said.

Gandhi as Congress president

To mark 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi becoming the Congress president, the party and the State government will hold a series of programmes. An advisory committee under the chairmanship of Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil and Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily to outline the programmes through which information will be given to the young generation about freedom struggle and sacrifices, the KPCC president said.