March 11, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

Youth Congress members on Monday staged a protest in front of State Bank of India office at Mysore Bank Circle here in connection with the electoral bonds.

“There is no transparency in distribution of electoral bonds. Anonymous persons are donating money. There are no accounts in this,” Youth Congress president H.S. Manjunath Gowda said. The protesters were later taken into custody by the police.

