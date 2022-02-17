Youth Congress leaders protest against KSE in Shivamogga

Members of Shivamogga district unit of the Youth Congress staged a protest in front of the BJP’s district office in Shivamogga on Thursday, demanding resignation of RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa.

The protestes took exception to his remarks on the floor of Legisaltive Assembly against KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar during the debate on Wednesday. He should resign as Minister for his comments on the tricolour, they said.

The police stopped the protesters as they were trying to enter the BJP office and took them into custody. District Youth Congress president H.P. Girish, leader Ranganath and others led the protest.