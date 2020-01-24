Youth Congress leaders fry ‘pakodas’ on street over unemployment

Office-bearers of the district Youth Congress Committee staged a unique demonstration by frying ‘pakodas’ near the Subhas Chandra Bose statue at Humnabad Base in Kalaburagi on Thursday, as a mark of protest against the simmering unemployment crisis in the country.
District president of the committee, Eranna Zhalki, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to generate two crore jobs a year, but the National Sample Survey Office report indicates the unemployment rate rising to 6.1 % — the highest in 45 years.
Mr. Zhalki said that according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, the unemployment rate has risen to 8.48%. While the unemployment rate in urban areas stands at 8.89%, it is 8.28% in rural areas. Around three lakh to four lakh jobs have been lost across automobile dealerships in India in the past six months, he said.
