Youth Congress leader tests positive

MANGALURU

18 July 2020 00:55 IST

The president of Dakshina Kannada Youth Congress Mithun Rai, who was the party’s candidate for 2019 Lok Sabha election from Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet on July 17 he said: “I have been tested COVID-19 positive and I am under quarantine in Bengaluru. With all your love and blessings, I will recover and be back soon at your service. My request to all those who were in close proximity with me in the last few days, kindly get yourselves checked for COVID-19.”

