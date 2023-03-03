Youth Congress executive committee meeting begins

March 03, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday began its three-day executive committee meeting in Bengaluru. Presidents of all Youth Congress units of States are participating in the event.

The meeting of the executive committee will conclude on Sunday and it is expected to pass a resolution on various issues that are affecting the youth of the country.

Saleem Ahmed, MLC, who is also working president of the KPCC, participated in the inaugural function. He highlighted the role of the youth in nation-building. Indian Youth Congress president B.V. Srinivas, youth leaders Raksha Ramaiah and Suraj Hegde participated in the event.

