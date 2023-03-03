ADVERTISEMENT

Youth Congress executive committee meeting begins

March 03, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday began its three-day executive committee meeting in Bengaluru. Presidents of all Youth Congress units of States are participating in the event.

The meeting of the executive committee will conclude on Sunday and it is expected to pass a resolution on various issues that are affecting the youth of the country.

Saleem Ahmed, MLC, who is also working president of the KPCC, participated in the inaugural function. He highlighted the role of the youth in nation-building. Indian Youth Congress president B.V. Srinivas, youth leaders Raksha Ramaiah and Suraj Hegde participated in the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US