HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth Congress executive committee meeting begins

March 03, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday began its three-day executive committee meeting in Bengaluru. Presidents of all Youth Congress units of States are participating in the event.

The meeting of the executive committee will conclude on Sunday and it is expected to pass a resolution on various issues that are affecting the youth of the country.

Saleem Ahmed, MLC, who is also working president of the KPCC, participated in the inaugural function. He highlighted the role of the youth in nation-building. Indian Youth Congress president B.V. Srinivas, youth leaders Raksha Ramaiah and Suraj Hegde participated in the event.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.