Youth Cong. workers stage protest

Hassan

09 August 2021 19:32 IST

Shivamogga district unit of Youth Congress staged a protest in Shivamogga on Monday urging Kuvempu University to promote students based on the score secured in the previous semester examinations. The UGC and the State government had given directions to this effect, the protesters said.

Hundreds of students joined the protest at Gopi Circle in the city. They maintained that the university could not conduct off-line classes for several months. The students in rural areas had difficulty in attending online classes due to network issues. Many students had lost members of their families to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given this situation, the student community was not in a position to take the examination, they maintained. The university had issued a timetable to conduct examinations, though the UGC and the State Government directed the universities to promote students based on their performance in the previous semesters, they said.

K.S.Eshwarappa, Minister, and K.B. Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner met the protesters and received the memorandum. The Minister assured the protesters that he would talk to officers concerned on this issue.

Advertising

Advertising

Youth Congress state general secretary M. Praveen Kumar, district Congress general secretary K. Ranganath, district president of Youth Congress H.P. Girish led the protest.