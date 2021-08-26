Youth Cong. members stage protest

Shivamogga district unit of Youth Congress staged a protest opposing the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) in Shivamogga on Thursday. The protesters had plans to stop trains; however, the police stopped them and took a few people into custody.

The protesters opposed the Union government’s policy to privatise assets worth over ₹6 lakh crores. “The BJP came to power assuring Achhe Din, but ended up with a scheme to sell off assets to corporate companies. The Congress would condemn the move and protest such efforts,” they said.

The Centre had proposed to privatise highways, trains, railway stations, airports, ports, stadiums, mines, and telecom networks to big industrialists. “These are anti-people policies of the dictatorial rule favour select corporates. The President should not allow such decisions being implemented”, the protesters said. As they reached the railway station, the police stopped them.

District Congress president H.S. Sundaresh, former legislator K.B. Prasanna Kumar, KPCC general secretary Praveen Kumar, District Youth Congress president H.P. Girish and others led the protest.