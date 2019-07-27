Youth Cong. activists stage protest

Alleging that the swearing-in of B.S. Yediyurappa as Chief Minister was undemocratic and unethical, Youth Congress activists staged a protest before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the city on Saturday.

Addressing the protest meet, H.P. Girish, president, Youth Congress, Shivamogga city unit, said that till the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly took a call on the resignation submitted by MLAs who were with Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), they technically continue as members of the political party from which they were elected. As the decision on the resignations is pending, the BJP does not have the requisite numbers to form the government. It is unfortunate that, ignoring these issues, Governor Vajubhai Vala gave Mr. Yediyurappa the opportunity to take oath as Chief Minister, he said.

M. Praveen Kumar, president of Youth Congress district unit, accused Mr. Yediyurappa of indulging in horse trading to come to power. “By luring MLAs with cash and political opportunities, the BJP had subverted democracy and insulted voters who had elected them,” he said.

Functionaries of Youth Congress K. Ranganath, E.T. Nithin Rao, and G. Vinod Kumar took part in the protest.